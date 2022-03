More evidence that newish federal Judge Lee Rudofsky is fulfilling exactly the agenda Donald Trump hoped when nominating him for a federal judgeship in Little Rock. To recap: Rudofsky is a native New Yorker who spent a few years in Arkansas working for Walmart and, notably, as chief deputy enforcing Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s conservative national rightwing political agenda (anti-abortion, anti-gay, pro-pollution, anti-voting rights, etc.) before getting the nomination. He was nominated because of Trump-lover Rutledge’s support and the fact that Arkansas-born potential nominees had a variety of potential problems. (Think Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood’s manifest ethical complications that barred her appointment. And some domestic problems with a couple of others.)

