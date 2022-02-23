ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPA CONTRACT NO. M705, MARITIME ROOF REPLACEMENT, TERM CONTRACT for ROOFING DESIGN CONSULTANT

The MASSACHUSETTS PORT AUTHORITY (Authority) is soliciting consulting services for MPA CONTRACT NO. M705, MARITIME ROOF REPLACEMENT, TERM CONTRACT for ROOFING DESIGN CONSULTANT. The Authority is seeking qualified multidiscipline consulting firms or teams, with proven experience in the design of replacement roofs, to provide professional services including conditions assessment, design, bid...

