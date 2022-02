- 2021: 77% of employees find it valuable - 2020: 64% of employees find it valuable Telehealth exploded during the coronavirus pandemic, and was at times the only way patients were able to see their doctors. A survey by the American Medical Association found that physician visits via video jumped to 70% in 2020 from 14% in 2018. The proportion of physicians who used telehealth to diagnose or treat their patients rose to 58%.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO