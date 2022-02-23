Why Choose a Packaged Boiler System?

Q: I had a home inspection done about two months ago when I was purchasing my home. Once I moved in, I noticed a small room with a concrete floor and a water heater. The floor has a long crack running the length of the room. Also, the threshold has multiple pieces of concrete chipped out. All of this was not in the report. I called the inspector and sent him photos. The inspector was very apologetic and took the blame. The inspector said the room was filled with boxes and household goods when he went to inspect. He should have at least seen the chipped concrete. What recourse should I have?

