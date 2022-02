Courtney Love and Mark Lanegan have a long history together, some of which is documented in Lanegan’s recent memoir Sing Backwards And Weep. And today, following the news of Lanegan’s death earlier this week, Love has commented on his passing in a statement that starts out as a tribute before veering off into a complaint about how she was portrayed in his memoir. “Rip mark. You were a good friend to me & Kurt,” she writes on Instagram. “even if in your book you wrote our close friendship out , I’m still baffled & so sad about that. But sigh. ‘market forces of sexism’ #. It is what it is.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO