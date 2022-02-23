ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Goldman reminds top dogs it can do what it wants

By Lauren Silva Laughlin
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekRNJ_0eNDz3kq00

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - David Solomon is coming down on former employees with the force of his biblical namesake. The Goldman Sachs leader may confiscate here stock the Wall Street bank previously issued to Omer Ismail and David Stark, who jumped ship last year to start a new financial business for Walmart, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The move suggests Goldman has more competitors than before. But such steps can send counterproductive signals.

Bankers who join rival institutions usually wave goodbye to deferred stock that has not yet vested. What’s particularly punitive in Ismail and Stark’s case is that, according to Bloomberg, the bank is confiscating shares they had already received. Goldman gives some top executives equity that vests over a three-year period but cannot be sold for five years. Even if Goldman is legally entitled to reclaim the shares, doing so is an aggressive move.

Solomon’s decision reflects the significance of the defection. Ismail was the head of Marcus, the consumer banking unit that is an important growth engine as the $115 billion firm expands beyond its investment banking and trading roots. That has pitted Goldman against a broad range of rivals, from big banks like JPMorgan and Citigroup to fintech firms like PayPal in the scrap for consumer deposits and credit cards. Walmart, which is backing Ismail’s venture, is a powerful new entrant.

When top bankers leave to join a client, Goldman has tended to take a magnanimous view. A former employee who departed on good terms is more likely to hire the firm in future. In contrast, Solomon appears less concerned about his bank’s relationship with the $380 billion retailer than punishing Ismail.

Wall Street is in the middle of a talent war, so Goldman may want to discourage bankers who are thinking about leaving. But reminding employees that it can control their wealth even after they leave could backfire. For investors, it’s a reminder that Goldman is fighting on more fronts than before. Managing that will take all of Solomon’s judgement.

Follow @thereallsl twitter.com/thereallsl on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Goldman Sachs is exploring an option to confiscate stock from two former employees after it had vested, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 23, citing people familiar with the bank’s decisions. The employees, Omer Ismail and David Stark, left in 2021 to run a banking startup for Walmart, the giant retailer. Stock awards like those at stake typically vest over three years but the recipients aren’t allowed to sell them until after five years, Bloomberg said.

- Goldman also pulled unvested stock granted to former rainmakers Gregg Lemkau and Eric Lane, who recently left the firm, Bloomberg reported.

- “Equity awards are governed by the agreement signed by the recipient. In each case mentioned by Bloomberg, there were explicit terms which were upheld,” a spokesperson for the bank said.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Forbes

What Can The Fed Do?

The Federal Reserve has two basic tasks: (1) “full employment” and (2) “price stability”, all while keeping our payment and banking system running smoothly. The Fed’s tools are limited to regulations imposed on banks, and changes in an administered interest rate which it pays on reserves held by banks or charges for loans (discount rate), and changes in its $9 trillion dollar portfolio of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Banking#Investment Banking#Reuters Breakingviews#Bloomberg#Jpmorgan#Citigroup#Fintech
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

One of these players could be a game-changer in the vaccine market. The second stock could skyrocket if cryptocurrencies continue to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Split Watch: Is Amazon Next?

The e-commerce company's stock has reached an unwieldy price that makes it complicated for some investors to own. Amazon shares have performed poorly since Andy Jassy took the helm in the middle of last year, putting pressure on the CEO to buoy shareholder value. While a stock split can help...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Walmart
Motley Fool

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

Autodesk has evolved into a subscription-based software powerhouse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tech stock investors have had a rough three...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Monster Metaverse Stock With 481% Upside, According to Wall Street

Matterport had underwhelming fourth-quarter results, lagging behind its SPAC estimates. However, the company saw strong adoption of its software products. There are still hurdles ahead for Matterport, but if the company can overcome those it could be a great investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Plummet Up to 65%, According to Wall Street

Analysts' price targets imply these buzz-driven stocks could fall between 33% and 65%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

333K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy