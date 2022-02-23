Preview: Batora: Lost Haven Is a Variation on ARPGs

Serenity Force is a developer whose catalog varies wildly but generally sticks to a single guiding principle: change the way you think. With. Land of Screens we get a direct call to put down our phones for a bit and talk to the ones around us. It’s an important message that the game does its best to ask politely which is as endearing as it is preachy. The game begins with our hero, Holland silently debating how to post to her social media that she and her boyfriend of five years had just broken up. It’s a universal quandary — you don’t want to sound too happy or too sympathetic, and it’s a fine line to walk. Before she can figure out which inflection is best, her ex gets his post out first and her whole world is thrown into upheaval. But instead of focusing on the comments, she decides to take a much needed trip to see her family and disconnect for a bit.

