New Gold highlights Q4 strongest production, strong cash flow and stable outlook

By Khyathi Dalal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Gold (NYSE:NGD) eroded ~10% during the day's trade after it reported Q4 earnings which indicated strongest production quarter of the year, lowest quarter from a cost perspective thereby leading to a highest free cash flow quarter of the year. It met the 2021 production guidance:. Led by higher...

#New Gold#Gold Reserves#Cash Flow#Outlook#Ngd#Wheaton Precious Metals#Company
