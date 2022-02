CHICAGO (CBS) — Outrageous claims of a false confession coaxed out of a 15-year-old. The teen’s attorney said cops tricked him with the offer of fast food. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Waukegan where the teen had an air tight alibi. He’s a freshman at Waukegan High School. He spent two days in police custody, charged with attempted murder — until detectives finally believed he didn’t shoot anyone. Why? Because he was playing for the school’s basketball team at the time of the crime. Fifteen-year-old Martell Williams talks about winding up under arrest, and confusing questioning, at the Waukegan Police Department. “I didn’t know...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO