'Abbott Elementary' Creator/Star Quinta Brunson

Actress Julia Garner’s tremendous work as in the Netflix thriller “Ozark” has her Hollywood star on the rise. One of the most beloved characters on television, Ruth is a barrel of dynamite ready to blast at any time. The “Ozark” cast is full of big-name stars like Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Charlie Tehan. Despite all the talent around her, it is Julia Garner who is the show’s breakout star. Now, she is cashing in on her “Ozark” success with a number of projects in the works as her career heads skyward. Her latest project, “Becoming Anna,” will premiere on Netflix in a matter of days. She will play con-woman Anna Delvey in the series that will surely be a hit among television watchers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO