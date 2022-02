More than five years after Suicide Squad hit theaters, audiences are still catching glimpses of director David Ayer's original vision for the project, the most recent of which being an image of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in a wedding dress. While some of these images have been innocuous behind-the-scenes images or from deleted scenes, military costume supervisor Owen Thornton specifically took to Instagram to note that the photo came from a version of the film that Ayer had initially hoped to share with audiences. Despite all the support from fans, Warner Bros. has been quite adamant that there won't be a release of an "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad.

