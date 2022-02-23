ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam Hostage Taker Dies Of Injuries In Hospital: Prosecutors

By Jan HENNOP, Julie CAPELLE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 27-year-old man who held several people hostage at an Apple store on a busy Amsterdam square has died in hospital from his injuries, Dutch prosecutors said late Wednesday. The man, said to be a resident of the Dutch capital, entered the Apple store on Leidseplein armed with two guns, sparking...

