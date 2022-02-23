Amsterdam Hostage Taker Dies Of Injuries In Hospital: Prosecutors

NEW YORK -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman found inside a storage unit in the Bronx.Police say Friday, a passerby noticed a body inside a plastic container on University Avenue in the Highbridge section.The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Nisaa Walcott, of East Harlem. Police said Saturday that 21-year-old Khalid Barrow, a cousin of the victim, has been arrested and charged with murder and concealment of a human.A vigil for Walcott was held Saturday night. Those who knew her call her a great mother and friend."She was just a really good person. She really took care of her son. She was a hard worker. Her last job was working with ACS, so, you know, she was involved with wanting to help people," said Luz Droz, a friend of the victim.The medical examiner's office is working to determine how Walcott died.Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
