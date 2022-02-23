ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

U.S. has experienced fewer cold winter days than normal so far, a sign of climate warming

By Becky Bolinger
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, much of the United States will experience frigid and stormy wintry weather because of a blast of air from the Arctic. Temperatures have already plunged to below zero across the Midwest, setting records in some locations. As of Wednesday morning, more than 50 million people across the country are...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Spring Outlook: Warmer Than Usual for Many Due to Lingering La Niña

March through May is expected to be warmer than usual from the Southwest to the Southeast. However, parts of the Northwest and northern Rockies may be chilly this spring. A lingering La Niña is one factor that may influence spring weather. Spring is expected to be warmer than average...
ENVIRONMENT
WWLP

Polar vortex and its influence the rest of this winter

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – During the winter months, you might have heard meteorologists refer to something called the Arctic polar vortex. It’s a band of strong westerly winds that form high up in the atmosphere (about 10 and 30 miles above the North Pole every winter). The winds enclose a large pool of extremely […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Weather pattern overview through mid-March

Two strong features are likely to control the weather pattern over the next few weeks. First, we have a fairly strong negative phase of the Eastern Pacific Oscillation (EPO) in place (ridging over the Gulf of Alaska), which keeps sending strong surface high-pressure areas and cold air southward through the Plains. At the same time, we have been under a positive North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) with the polar vortex stretching from Hudson Bay to near Greenland, which also helps reinforce the surges of cold going south into the Prairies and the northern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Winter#Cold Days#Climatologically
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
KWQC

Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Winter Storm Brings Ice Tonight, Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY THROUGH 7 PM THURSDAY FOR ICE, WIND, AND SNOW***. This morning will be a more impactful morning for travel than tomorrow. The wintry mix that has passed through the area overnight will lead to slick spots with some icing while temperatures fall below freezing. Later this morning snow develops and this is when areas to the south are favored to see the most, reaching a few inches. This will end through the afternoon as the system moves east, and mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Along with the precipitation will be the strong winds. These winds will gust closer to 30-35 mph this morning and into the afternoon. During the evening commute, spots that saw the snow could have blowing and drifting snow. The temperatures will fall to the 20s and wind chills will be in the single digits by late morning. Friday will have single digit temperatures while highs return to the low 30s by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday with a jump to near 50 Sunday. The next system we’re tracking with rain/snow will be later Monday into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Cold and windy; dangerous wind chill

This will be a cold, breezy day on the mountain. The sunshine will reign, but highs will only be in the mid-teens. With NE winds at 10-15 mph, the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -25 degrees -- dangerously cold. A few scattered snow showers may move through Thursday, but no real additions are expected until this weekend, especially Sunday. A warming trend will have daytime highs back up around freezing by Saturday and into the mid 30's going into next week.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy