Family Relationships

The Muse Free Family Night

By Meet our Managing Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4th Friday of every month from...

Bristol Times

Family Service announces dates for Family Night series

Family Service Association of Bucks County announced several upcoming dates for its Family Night series. Coordinated by clinicians in the agency’s Family Strengthening Program, Family Nights are intended to bring together parents or guardians and their children for an interactive event, where they can mutually develop and enhance parent-child education, utilize available community resources, and participate in topical discussions and children-centered activities. The goal of Family Night is to promote healthy family engagement and wellness.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
QuadCities.com

Free Family Day at the Figge February 26

Enjoy FREE admission all day, explore the galleries, and enjoy live art making in the studios with art projects inspired by artist Doris Lee whose exhibition Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee is currently on view. Registration is required and you can sign up for one of the 60...
LIFESTYLE
Gillian Sisley

Woman Demands Family Watch Her Twins for Free

The choice to become a parent is an incredibly time-consuming and taxing decision. It is extremely expensive, and an adult has to rework their whole lifestyle to fit around this new human being they've brought into the world. Many say that being a parent is the hardest job and the biggest responsibility there is out there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Play
Fort Morgan Times

Elks Lodge hosting free movie nights this week at the Cover 4

The Fort Morgan Elks Lodge No. 1143 will be hosting two free movie showings on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. and on Saturday. Feb, 19 at 1 p.m. at the Cover 4 Theatre in downtown Fort Morgan. The family-friendly movie being shown, “Oildale,” centers around homeless veterans, struggling siblings, small-town living and Americana music.
FORT MORGAN, CO
WYTV.com

Family-friendly youth night held at Youngstown YMCA

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special youth and teen night was held Friday night at the Youngstown YMCA. Kids could play games, swim, eat snacks and watch a movie. There was even an e-sports competition. The event was hosted by the YMCA and Alta Healthcare Group. Organizers said it...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Westminster Presbyterian Church Teams With Rise Against Hunger To Provide Meals

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On the agenda this morning was making sure everyone has access to food for their dinner table. That’s what volunteers at Westminster Presbyterian Church were doing on Saturday morning. The church teamed with the international nonprofit “Rise Against Hunger” to package more than 40,000 meals. Those meals could go anywhere around the world to those in need. “We’re so blessed here in this community, I don’t know that any of us go to bed hungry or wonder where our next meal is going to come from, but so many people around the world do,” said Jan Baumann, the church’s volunteer coordinator. “So this is a way we can come together and we can give to others.” The organization has now packaged more than a quarter of a million meals over the years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Christian Jules LeBlanc Offers a Rare Insight Into an Apparently Intense Personal Relationship

At least no one called for Tina to “bring me the axe.”. As regular Soaps.com readers know, Christian Jules LeBlanc, the Emmy winner who is also The Young and the Restless’ resident master of drollery, never fails to delight with his social-media posts. But the one that he shared on February 24 wasn’t just amusing, it was also revealing of the dynamic in his household.
RELATIONSHIPS
Secret NYC

LES Gallery Nights Are Back And They’re Completely Free

LES Gallery Nights are proving that a night out on the town in New York City doesn’t have to break the bank. If you’re looking to become more artistically immersed while keeping your wallet safe and sound, LES Gallery Nights is your answer. This monthly event supports local art spaces through a free self-guided walking tour, giving guests after-hours access into the neighborhood’s coolest contemporary galleries as well as the opportunity to explore the area like never before.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Free books available for families, teachers this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of free books will be available to central Ohio families this weekend. The event is being held at St. Stephen’s Community House Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. If you’re a teacher, you can get up to 40 books per classroom, while families can get up to 10 books per […]
CHARITIES

