The Best Video Editing Software Every Creative Business Owner Should Consider

Jeff Bezos’s new super yacht is back in the headlines for a potentially smelly reason that has more to do with rotten eggs than it does naval design. Most people interpret the phrase, “the only way out is always through,” figuratively, but Jeff Bezos isn’t a regular person. After all, while some people took a drive to a nearby lake or boarded a plane to one of the coasts for their first pandemic trip, Bezos strapped himself into his rocket ship and journeyed to outer space. So it should come as no surprise that the billionaire behind Amazon is planning on doing something else equally absurd: He wants the Rotterdam government to temporarily dismantle a historic bridge so that he can pass through in his $500 million, three-mast, 417-foot yacht. It’s unclear whether or not the government will comply, but if it does, the locals plan on welcoming him to their city with eggs. That’s right: Rotterdam residents will egg the world’s second-wealthiest individual for all to see.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO