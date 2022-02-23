ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Have We Forgotten How to Forgive?

By Yair Rosenberg
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsb7e_0eNDNzqt00
Getty

This is a free edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about the unexplored intersections of politics, culture, and religion. You can sign up to receive future free editions here. But to gain access to the full newsletter, including all paid content, subscribe to The Atlantic.

Last week, Whoopi Goldberg returned to ABC’s The View, following a two-week suspension for wrongly claiming that the Holocaust was not “about race.” Given my own coverage of this controversy, it probably won’t surprise you that I think The View was wrong to suspend Goldberg in the first place. As I wrote at the time, she made an understandable error for which she publicly apologized. And as I told MSNBC, by suspending her, the show cut short an important conversation about Jews and anti-Semitism, while effectively punishing Goldberg for doing the right thing and owning up to her mistake.

Penalizing people who express remorse creates all the wrong incentives, but it is emblematic of our unforgiving age. The late Jonathan Sacks, the former chief rabbi of the United Kingdom, once said that society has two ways to deal with transgression: forgetfulness and forgiveness. In a forgetfulness culture, we eventually move past the misdeed as it recedes in memory. In a forgiveness culture, we offer a path for rehabilitation through the demonstration of genuine contrition. But today, thanks to the internet’s permanent preservation of our offenses, we cannot forget. And thanks to the insatiable disciplinary demands of our censorious social media, we cannot forgive.

It’s understandable why forgiveness has fallen out of fashion. For years, powerful people have abused the idea, issuing insincere apologies that effectively replace accountability with cheap grace. But a society that cannot forget and cannot forgive is one that cannot function. A community in which people cannot set aside their grievances is one that will be forever hostage to them. And a person who is provided no path to growth and change is one who will never reach their potential.

My father, a synagogue rabbi and lifelong educator, likes to say that people expand to fill the moral space we expect of them. These days, though, we are doing the opposite. As a society, especially online, we increasingly expect less and less of each other, and compete to fulfill each other’s most mediocre expectations. So much of our online discourse revolves around assuming the worst of people, reducing them to their lowest moment or tweet, and foreclosing the possibility that anyone can become better. But ask yourself: Does anyone really want to live like this? Does anyone want to be treated like this?

What if we tried something different?

I am not an original thinker on this point. Many religious traditions grasped centuries ago that societies can’t run on constant consequences without the prospect of forgiveness. As the psalmist wrote in the Hebrew Bible: “If you keep account of sins, Lord, who will survive? Yours is the power to forgive, so that you may be held in awe.”

Ancient faith traditions also understood that true forgiveness is hard. If you’ve ever been legitimately wronged, you know how difficult it is to let go of the grievance, no matter the efforts at amends. To forgive, you must let the part of yourself that was wronged die. This is the foundational metaphor of Christianity: Part of God—Jesus—had to die so that God could forgive humanity’s sins.

Of course, you don’t have to be religious to appreciate the value of repentance and forgiveness. And you don’t have to possess a particular set of politics. You just have to be a human being who sometimes makes mistakes. When I went on MSNBC to talk about Goldberg’s remarks and argue that she should not have been suspended, the segment was written up by NewsBusters, a conservative watchdog group that critiques the mainstream media. This was not a sympathetic audience, to put it mildly, and they were not predisposed toward what they were watching. But they liked what they saw: “Rosenberg’s position seemed reasonable: that people should be given the opportunity to learn and grow and we as a society should not hold people’s worst moments over their heads indefinitely.”

This stance is not without its trade-offs. A more forgiving society risks occasionally rehabilitating those who take advantage of its forbearance. But I’d rather live in that world than in one that errs on the side of ostracism and excommunication. I suspect most of you—whether you’re an MSNBC watcher, a NewsBusters reader, a religious believer, or none of the above—would too.

If you are a rabbi and use this for your sermon but do not credit Deep Shtetl, I will not forgive you. As always, you can send me your questions, comments, and critiques by replying to this email in your inbox, or writing to deepshtetl@theatlantic.com.

This was a free edition of Deep Shtetl, but we have upcoming editions for Atlantic subscribers only, so be sure to sign up for those here to gain access not just to Deep Shtetl, but to the entire Atlantic.

Comments / 6

Related
The Atlantic

Photos: Ukrainians Prepare for War

With thousands of Russian troops gathered along its borders, and after nearly eight years of skirmishes with Russian-backed separatists, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians find themselves preparing for a possible full-scale invasion. People are taking courses in self-defense, field medicine, and military tactics to defend their homes, while soldiers train and continue to defend the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where a long-simmering standoff with separatists has left thousands dead. Gathered below are images from the city of Kyiv and several villages over the past several weeks, where people are readying themselves for the worst.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Atlantic

America Could Have Done So Much More to Protect Ukraine

Russia has launched another invasion of Ukraine. Countless Ukrainians and Russians will die. Countless more will flee. The economic and geopolitical second- and third-order effects of this war will not be fully understood for some time. The idea that this war can be quarantined will prove to be a pipe dream.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

Is Taiwan Next?

As Russian tanks roll over Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s crisis will reverberate around the world, possibly most dangerously in the Taiwan Strait. An attempt by Beijing to claim Taiwan by force has just become more likely. That’s not necessarily because there is a direct link between Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and Beijing’s menacing of Taiwan, but because the war for Ukraine is the most unfortunate indication yet of the frightening direction of global geopolitics: Autocrats are striking back.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Jesus
Smoky Mountain News

Forgiveness

I’m taking advantage of the month of love to press on with more topics of the heart. A lack of forgiveness can keep us in a state of exile, and I’d like to be one of the first people to welcome you back into your natural state of abundance of love and appreciation on this adventure we call being human.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Pope Francis is interrupted by man shouting 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king' in English and waving his face mask around

A man interrupted Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican today to denounce the Church and shout: 'God rejects you, Father. You're not a king.'. Vatican police and a Swiss Guard immediately arrived to the scene after the man, who had been sitting alone in the back of the Paul VI hall, began shouting and gesticulating at the pope.
RELIGION
The Guardian

It’s not just Whoopi Goldberg: Americans are deeply misinformed about the Holocaust

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for stating, with striking confidence, that the Holocaust was “not about race”. She made the statement just days after National Holocaust Remembrance Day, when celebrities and politicians around the world had remembered the darkest period in world history, the racist genocide of 6 million Jews, roughly two-thirds of European Jewry, by Nazi Germany. Most emphasized the importance of remembering this horrific part of history to ensure “never again”. Goldberg’s comments were also made a week after a Tennessee school board banned the Pulitzer-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus from schools.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Msnbc#Jews
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Religious people are increasingly attending worship services in the metaverse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Under quarantine for COVID-19 exposure, Garret Bernal and his family missed a recent Sunday church service. So he strapped on a virtual reality headset and explored what it would be like to worship in the metaverse.
RICHMOND, VA
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
Daily Beast

Does an Ancient Ring Found in a Shipwreck Depict Jesus Christ?

In December, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the subaquatic discovery of a Roman-era gold ring bearing the image of a shepherd boy. The gold and blue-green gemstone ring was one of a few artifacts found in the excavations of two shipwrecks off the coast of Israel near the ancient port of Caesarea. The ring is significant, the IAA says, because the image was used by Christians to symbolize Jesus. But did the ring belong to a Christian at all? And if it did, what does that mean?
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
Anita Durairaj

Clothing that may have been worn by Jesus is kept in Trier Cathedral in Germany

Visitors viewing a garment that is supposedly Jesus's holy robeU.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Stephani Schafer; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the U.S. It is called the Holy Tunic of Christ and it is purported to be the actual robe that Jesus wore at the time of his crucifixion. It is also called the Seamless Robe of Jesus because it was woven in one piece without a seam. The tunic is currently preserved at the Cathedral of Trier in Germany.
ABC News

Black gay priest in NYC challenges Catholicism from within

NEW YORK -- Parishioners worshipping at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Harlem are greeted by a framed portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. -- a Baptist minister named after a rebellious 16th century German priest excommunicated from the Catholic Church. The Rev. Bryan Massingale, who sometimes preaches at St....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SCNow

MICHAEL GOINGS: Black history from a biblical perspective

As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures. Everybody,...
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

78K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy