Society

Letter: See the world through different lens

By Patty Page, Vancouver Published:
 2 days ago

For most of my life, I consciously chose not to read the writings of Black authors because I just didn’t see the relevance for me. Naturally, I’d read about the horrors of slavery, and gained inklings of contemporary racial injustice. But...

Related
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Refinery29

What We Lose When We Erase Queer Black History

R29Unbothered continues its look at Black culture’s tangled history of Black identity, style, and contributions to the culture with ROOTS, our annual Black History Month series. In 2022, we’re redefining Black excellence while celebrating where our past, present, and future meet. So it happened again. I was lying...
SOCIETY
BET

Cherokee Nation Seeking To Collect Family Histories Of Slave Descendants, As It Remembers Those Enslaved By The Tribe

The Cherokee Nation, one of the largest Native American tribes, is acknowledging its role in slavery and discrimination against its Black members. Axios reports that Cherokee officials are searching for the descendants of Black slaves who were once owned by tribal members and asking them to share their family stories. It’s an effort to acknowledge the evils of slavery and correct the lost history of Black Cherokees.
SOCIETY
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
SheKnows

Alabama Parents Are Complaining That Black History Month Is CRT, and Just ... No

February is Black History Month, a chance to honor and learn about the triumphs, sacrifices, and challenges of Black people in America. But some parents in Alabama are complaining about this important observation — which, btw, has only been around for a measly 52 years! — because they can’t seem to understand white privilege or the systemic oppression in America that hurts Black people every day. An article published yesterday on AL.com said Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey told members of the House Education Policy Committee that parents are confused about what critical race theory (CRT) is and are incorrectly reporting it...
ALABAMA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Cancel Black History Month

Black History Month is already off to a great start. Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announced his plan to retire last month, giving President Joe Biden an opportunity to fulfill a campaign promise by nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court. Naturally, the GOP is “offended” that the president has...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Society
TIME

It's Time For White People to Have Tough Conversations With Their White Friends and Relatives

I recently had dinner with a white friend. He mentioned having completed the Me and White Supremacy workbook— Layla F. Saad’s extraordinary set of exercises for people who hold white privilege and want to interrogate its role in their lives. “How was it?” I asked, sipping my wine. “Exhausting,” he proclaimed. And it is exhausting, the slow, painstaking, write-it-down process of examining how racial hierarchy shows up in one’s conscious and unconscious beliefs, in one’s desires, fears, friendships, and communities. The upshot was that he was doing “the work.” I was happy and, being a person of color, relieved. I also immediately wondered whether he’d insisted that the white members of his social circle—friends, spouse, parents, siblings—do the work, too. But I didn’t ask. I was afraid to learn that he hadn’t.
SOCIETY
SCNow

MICHAEL GOINGS: Black history from a biblical perspective

As a pupil and practitioner of the Holy Writ, I’ve discovered that knowing and rightly divining the Bible is the key to knowing or fully understanding the origin of man. It would be impossible to expound on Black history or any history without consulting or referencing to Scriptures. Everybody,...
RELIGION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kimbrough: Black history and America’s footrace

For many, Black History Month is about reflection. Carter G. Woodson, who is credited with establishing what has become Black History Month, prophetically wrote, “If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world.”. While I wholly...
EDUCATION
NBC Miami

Celebrating Black History Through the Lens of Afro-Caribbean Communities

Members of South Florida’s Afro-Caribbean community opened up to NBC 6 about the efforts to tell their unique stories during Black History Month. Haitian-American entrepreneur and local professor, Yanatha Desourve, says he came to the United States as a child. “I started to embrace who I am by understanding...
MIRAMAR, FL
World Economic Forum

Black History Month: Key events in a decade of Black Lives Matter

February is Black History Month and marks 10 years since the death of Trayvon Martin sparked the Black Lives Matter movement. Black Lives Matter has evolved from a hashtag to a global movement for racial justice. Here are some of the key events over the decade. Ten years ago on...
NFL
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama is sharing stories of extraordinary individuals for Black History Month

It’s Black History Month and, over the next few weeks, Michelle Obama is sharing stories of individuals who are making a difference in communities across the country. She shared a black and white photo by Chicago based photographer Antonio Dickey and wrote, “This is a month of celebration—a time to not only reflect on the heroes in our history books, but to honor the Black people who are quietly working every day to improve and enrich our communities right here and now.” “Today, I’m starting with Antonio Dickey,” she continued.
CELEBRITIES

