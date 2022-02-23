ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letter: Deny and deflect

By Stan Livingston, Vancouver Published:
Columbian
 2 days ago

When you are accused of any misdeeds, despite overwhelming proof or strong evidence, follow...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbian

Letter: Biden blunders

I used to call Biden the “Doofus President,” but now there is another word to describe him. The word “Blunder President” comes to mind. He is a reactionary instead of a proactive president. Always blaming everyone else for his failed policies. And then when he reacts to an issue, it is a blundering mess. So incompetent, he has resorted to calling a reporter a “stupid son of a bitch” for asking questions. And now he sends Vice President Kamala Harris to Europe for some reason. I thought she was supposed to be solving the border crisis?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Columbian

Letter: Biden deserves plenty of credit

Casey Heinrich’s letter displays the usual Republican tendency of blaming Democratic presidents for GOP obstructionism, while somehow missing President Joe Biden’s many positive accomplishments (“The credit Biden deserves,” Our Readers’ Views, Feb. 11). Biden’s American Rescue Plan, geared to benefit average Americans, extended unemployment benefits,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: Hillary Clinton is back, whether you like it or not — and Trump certainly doesn’t

Those suffering from shouty-septuagenarian burnout will be unhappy to hear that it’s 2016 all over again. Hillary Clinton is making speeches, and Donald Trump is insisting that she’s responsible for a political scandal that’s “bigger than Watergate”. In a tantrum that’s largely been ignored by the non-Fox media, the former president has insisted repeatedly that Clinton spied on his White House and tried to frame him as a Russian asset. “Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it’s a day that ends in Y,” Clinton tweeted in response to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims 'mainly conservative White parents' protesting school boards, parents disagree

During Wednesday’s "The ReidOut," MSNBC host Joy Reid argued that White conservatives were mostly behind the growing protests against school boards. "But the real fights over education are at the K-12 level where we’ve seen conservative, mainly conservative White parents whipped into a frenzy over mask mandates, lessons on race and gender and sexuality," Reid said.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy