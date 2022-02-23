Letter: Deny and deflect

I used to call Biden the “Doofus President,” but now there is another word to describe him. The word “Blunder President” comes to mind. He is a reactionary instead of a proactive president. Always blaming everyone else for his failed policies. And then when he reacts to an issue, it is a blundering mess. So incompetent, he has resorted to calling a reporter a “stupid son of a bitch” for asking questions. And now he sends Vice President Kamala Harris to Europe for some reason. I thought she was supposed to be solving the border crisis?

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO