ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Vila Brazil rebranding to TG Steakhouse

By Jackson King
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vila Brazil Steakhouse has rebranded to TG Steakhouse. The restaurant opened under its new name at its Richardson location at 518 W. Arapaho Road, Ste. 133, on...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

California-based Fatburger heading to Keller

Fatburger, a California-based hamburger restaurant, is coming soon to Keller. According to state records, a permit has been filed for construction of a Fatburger at 1521 Keller Parkway, Ste. 300, Keller. The new location will be the fourth franchise in the metroplex, following restaurants in Arlington, Allen and North Richland...
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Club Pilates to offer athletic alternative in Richardson

Club Pilates is coming soon to Richardson at CityLine Market. The new fitness center will be located at 1417 E. Renner Road, Ste. 330, near Whole Foods. The health and fitness company will open sometime in early to mid-March, according to the business' Facebook page. Club Pilates offers a variety of Pilates and other fitness-related classes at four different levels that focus on balance, strength, mobility and flexibility. 469-485-3711. www.clubpilates.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

LOOK Dine-In Cinema opening soon in Colleyville

A LOOK Dine-In Cinema is set to open in Colleyville on March 3. The movie theater-restaurant hybrid will be opening at 5655 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 300, according to the city of Colleyville. According to a press release from the company, movie-goers at the Colleyville location will get 25% off food and drinks through March 31. A phone number for this location was not available. www.lookcinemas.com/our-locations/x0tfk-colleyville-tx-look-dine-in-cinema.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Brewing Company coming to The Rail District in 2023; Third Monday McKinney Trade Days rebrands market name and more top DFW news

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Frisco Brewing Company will open in 2023 at 6601 Frisco Square Blvd., a news release from Nack Development stated. The new brewery will serve a variety of craft beers, seltzers and cocktails. Homeowners...
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
City
Richardson, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Richardson, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Richardson, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Richardson, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Richardson, TX
Sports
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Construction begins on new fiber optic network in Trophy Club

Construction began Feb. 7 to add a new fiber optic network through OneSource Communications in Trophy Club. The first phase of the five-phase plan will have service online in late March or early April. The other four phases are expected to be complete by late spring. Construction is being done from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and the city expects the disruptions to be minimal.
TROPHY CLUB, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

100% Chiropractic to open McKinney location

100% Chiropractic plans to open March 21 at 1925 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 400, McKinney. The wellness clinic offers chiropractic care, massage therapy and a line of nutritional supplements, according to the company website. The company already has a location in Frisco and is planning a second location in the city. www.100percentchiropractic.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Palmercare Chiropractic opening west Frisco location

Palmercare Chiropractic plans to open a Frisco location this year at 12020 Teel Parkway. Chiropractors with the company rectify spinal misalignments in order to restore correct shape, according to the Palmercare Chiropractic website. Care for children will be available alongside chiropractic services for athletes. 469-287-2072. http://frisco.palmercare.com. Matt Payne reports on...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Rebranding#Food Drink#Tg Steakhouse#Vila Brazil Steakhouse#Brazilian#The Wylie News#Maroon Weekly
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: EVO Entertainment to open in Southlake Town Square; 2 new major developments coming to Houston Spaceport and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 25. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 23-24. Dallas-Fort Worth. The 70,000-square-foot entertainment center will contain seven dine-in movie theaters, a rock climbing wall, bumper cars, an arcade,...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Smile Lounge in Frisco prepares to open on Eldorado Parkway

Smile Lounge is expected to open in March at 4770 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 600, Frisco. The dental office, led by Drs. Tommy Song and Joon Cho, will offer a variety of services, such as dental implants, whitening, wisdom teeth extraction and more, according to the Smile Lounge website. A membership plan is available with full details on the website. 469-956-2601. www.smileloungetx.com.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW Kabab & Gyro now open in Grapevine

DFW Kabab & Gyro opened Feb. 10, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The Mediterranean restaurant, located at 2350 Hall Johnson Road Ste. 140, Grapevine, serves up main courses, such as gyros, kebabs and shawarma sandwiches, as well as appetizers, such as stuffed grape leaves, falafel and baba ganoush. 682-223-1221. www.facebook.com/DFW-Kabab-Gyro-109019215016496/?ref=page_internal.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flavors of India opens in Music City Mall

Flavors of India opened Feb. 17 in Lewisville. The Indian restaurant is located at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Ste. 2353, inside the Music City Mall. The location offers Indian dishes, including butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, lamb marsala and chicken gassi. Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12 to 6 p.m. Sundays. 972-537-5878.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Frisco Brewing Company to bring city's first brewery to The Rail District; Brio Italian Grille closes in The Woodlands Mall and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 23. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 21-22. Dallas-Fort Worth. A name and new details on the first brewery in Frisco have been revealed. Greater Houston. The Woodlands...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sephora to open in Grapevine Mills

Sephora is coming to Grapevine Mills at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Ste. 210, Grapevine, later this year. Renovation and alteration of a 5,363-square-foot space for the beauty retailer will begin on June 13 and is expected to be completed on Sept. 12, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Sephora offers beauty products, including cosmetics, skin care, body, fragrance, nail color and hair care products. No opening date was specified. A phone number is not yet available for this location. www.sephora.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy