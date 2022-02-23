Vila Brazil rebranding to TG Steakhouse

Construction began Feb. 7 to add a new fiber optic network through OneSource Communications in Trophy Club. The first phase of the five-phase plan will have service online in late March or early April. The other four phases are expected to be complete by late spring. Construction is being done from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and the city expects the disruptions to be minimal.

TROPHY CLUB, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO