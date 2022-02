The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another key player to replace after 28-year-old offensive lineman Ali Marpet surprisingly retired Sunday. "After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much," Marpet announced on Instagram. "This organization and the people surrounding it have helped not only fulfill a dream, but also helped build me into the person I am today. I’ve made Tampa Bay my home and I look forward to serving this community in the coming years.

NFL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO