Wahoo Trainer Lineup Sound Test: KICKR vs CORE vs SNAP vs ROLLR

By DC Rainmaker
DC Rainmaker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s post is one of those ones that’s best done via video. Or, at the very least audio. Thus, the above video. As the title of this post implies, this is a direct sound/volume/noise comparison between all of Wahoo’s current lineup of bike trainers, one after another. I go through...

Cyclingnews

Zwift vs Wahoo Systm: Which indoor cycling app is right for you?

While Zwift is by far the most popular indoor cycling app in the world, there are a number of other apps, each with dedicated followings that boast about the unique features that their chosen platform offers. TrainerRoad and RGT Cycling come to mind, as well as Wahoo Systm – formerly known as The Sufferfest – which is a comprehensive training app designed for performance-based endurance athletes looking to unlock their performance potential. Both Zwift and Systm are compatible with any of the best turbo trainers, so long as they're 'smart', as well as most of the best exercise bikes, and offer a wide variety of leg-burning workouts, accompanied by a high-tech display and helpful cues. But it is the community aspect where the platforms suddenly diverge.
PWMania

Wrestler Appears On WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage During The Same Night

Indy wrestler Kayla Sparks appeared on the Friday, February 25th 2022 editions of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage. Sparks lost in a match against Serena Deeb which was taped on Wednesday night. Sparks then showed up on the live Smackdown and was the “fan” that received a kiss from Los Lothorios.
