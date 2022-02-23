ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: What are the new 2022 F1 cars really like?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLando Norris put McLaren on top on the first day with the fastest time, set in the final hour of...

Telegraph

UK’s rarest cars: 1978 Chrysler Alpine S, one of only 13 left on British roads

Chris Salter’s eclectic collection of vehicles includes one of the most obscure Car of The Year contest winners. Strange, perhaps, but true: the Alpine defeated the BMW 3-Series and the Renault 30TS to become COTY 1976 and Chrysler UK promoted it as embodying a new motoring style. It was also the second British-built front-wheel-drive hatchback; the first was the Austin Maxi in 1969. But, today, Salter’s Alpine is believed to be one of only 13 still on the road.
Motor1.com

This Is What We Think The Ferrari Purosangue SUV Will Look Like

Ferrari recently transitioned from testing the upcoming Purosangue underneath a Maserati Levante test mule to using camouflaged, production-spec bodies of the model. Using recent spy shots and videos as a guide, our artist creates a rendering of what we expect when the camo comes off. The Purosangue has a nose...
Motorsport.com

What’s behind Mercedes' new wavy-edged F1 design

The W13 features a nose with a domed surface and round tip that reaches forward over the front wing and connects with the mainplane. The nose tip also features a panel that will likely allow the team to exchange the smooth panel currently installed for one with an inlet to cool the drivers when temperatures ramp up.
Motor1.com

Next-Gen Ford Mustang Spied With Bigger Brakes, Wider Tires

Testing continues on the seventh-generation Ford Mustang. This heavily camouflaged prototype was recently captured on the streets of Dearborn, near Ford's world headquarters. At a glance, it looks just like previous prototypes, covered top-to-bottom with janky dual exhaust pipes out the back. But as is often the case, a closer look reveals a few surprises.
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
Robb Report

It’s Official: The DeLorean Is Coming Back as an All-Electric Sports Car

Click here to read the full article. DeLorean finally has a future again—and it’s all-electric. After years of rumors, one of the most iconic vehicles of the 1980s is officially coming back. Nearly 40 years after first stealing our imaginations in 1985’s Back to the Future, the DMC-12 will be reborn as an EV. Shortly before Sunday’s Super Bowl, the DeLorean Motor Company announced its return in a 15-second video clip uploaded to its official social media accounts. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t reveal what the EV will look like, although the teased silhouette will definitely remind you of Marty McFly’s vehicle of...
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Special Edition GT Reminds Ferrari Who's Boss

Every gearhead who loves an underdog story will know the legendary tale of how Ford took Ferrari to the cleaners at the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966. This historical event was famously captured in the recent film Ford v Ferrari, and the star of the show was of course the original Ford GT. A massive amount of research and development went into the first GT car, and Alan Martin Racing's ultra-light prototype cars led the way for what would become one of the best known, and most loved American race cars of all time. Last year we teased the Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, and now it's making its first public appearance at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show.
MotorAuthority

Ford GT down to last 250 cars

Ford GT production is winding down. The 2022 model year will be its last, and car number 1,100 out of 1,350 recently rolled off the assembly line, Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz said in an interview Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show. Cadiz also said Mulitimatic, the Canadian specialty company that builds the car, should end production of the GT in December.
Motorious

1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Aged Like Wine

This car may seem old on the outside but this vehicle is a time capsule of history. Mercedes is the pinnacle of German luxury and racing as the brand was a dominating force on the early European racing circuit. The image of zipping these lightweight German Gullwings and Convertibles through the winding turns of the Nurburgring with a ton of power and performance at your fingertips is one that we all dream of at some point or another. While many enthusiasts like to focus on the Gullwing models because of their unique design, it truly is the convertible vehicles that provide a truly exhilarating driving experience. Letting the top down on one of these sleek sports cars and ripping through the mountains of Germany is an incredible experience because you might as well be driving an airplane from the early days of automotive racing with the windows down. This particular car is the perfect personification of that insane performance pedigree.
Robb Report

Forget SUVs, Brabus Just Unveiled Its First Modified Motorcycle

Brabus is trading in four wheels for two. The German tuner known for its flashy Mercedes-Benz SUV mods is partnering with KTM to deliver its first motorcycle, the Brabus 1300 R. The collaboration is heavily influenced by the Austrian marque’s 1290 Super Duke R EVO, which is known for its monstrous torque. For fans of KTM’s offering, the 1300 R shouldn’t disappoint—it’s mostly the same bike. Exercising uncharacteristic restraint, Brabus decided to leave the powertrain alone on its first modified motorcycle. We can understand why, because the 1290 Super Duke R EVO already delivers a knockout punch. The 1300 R comes powered with...
CarBuzz.com

Say Goodbye To BMW's Only Two-Seat Sports Car

BMW's family of Z roadsters has always been a popular choice with car and lifestyle enthusiasts alike for years. Overlooked for most of its life, the German Z car has grown into a very capable and respected sports car, with the back catalog including icons like the M Coupe and the Z4 M. In its latest iteration, the 2022 BMW Z4 Roadster may not have a full M version, but it's still a thrilling machine. Famously related to the Toyota GR Supra through an excellent platform, and storming six-cylinder engine, the new model has garnered a lot of praise. But as it turns out, it hasn't done enough to secure a future for itself. According to Spanish publication Motor.es, the Z4 will leave the scene when its lifecycle comes to an end in 2025 and only BMW knows what the future of the other Z car holds.
fordauthority.com

2022 Volkswagen Amarok, Ford Ranger Sibling, Spied Testing In Detroit

Back in June of 2020, Ford and Volkswagen signed off on a landmark partnership agreement that will result in the creation of a number of joint projects, including future Ford EVs riding on VW’s MEB platform and a variety of vans and pickups including the next-gen Transit Connect, which is essentially a rebadged Volkswagen Caddy, as well as the next-gen VW Transporter van, which will be built by Ford, and the 2022 Volkswagen Amarok, which is based on the recently-revealed next-gen Ford Ranger. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2022 Volkswagen Amarok prototype out driving around for the very first time in the Metro Detroit area.
Sacramento Bee

F1 drivers optimistic that new cars will improve racing

In a sign Formula One may have gotten it right with its regulation changes to improve racing, drivers gave mostly positive reviews of the series’ new generation of cars after the first few days of preseason testing. F1 implemented major changes to try to allow cars to run closer...
motor1.com

2023 Porsche Macan T debuts as a nimble touring SUV for the family

Porsche aficionados know what the T badge stands for. They also know it's only graced trim levels of two Porsche models, namely the 718 and 911. Now, the German automaker's first Touring SUV is here. Say hello to the 2023 Porsche Macan T. Traditionally, Touring models fill a gap between...
motor1.com

BMW Z4 getting the axe in 2025 - report

UPDATE: BMW responded: "We cannot speculate on future product offerings." The BMW Z4 will allegedly end production in mid-2025, according to a rumour from the Spanish site Motor.es. The roadster isn't getting the sales volume that the German automaker wants, the report claims. The Z4 won't languish away until its...
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe spy shots: Minor update on the way

Mercedes-Benz's current GLE-Class Coupe only arrived for the 2021 model year but the automaker is already out testing an updated version. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for an updated version of the AMG GLE 53 Coupe, which we should see debut alongside updated versions of the GLE-Class Coupe and AMG GLE 63 Coupe late this year or early next. Updated versions of the non-coupe GLE-Class models should also arrive at that time.
