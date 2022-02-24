ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County To Allow Establishments To Make Indoor Masking Optional Beginning Friday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department Of Public Health is modifying the Health Officer Order to allow establishments, businesses, and venues verifying vaccination status to offer optional masking for fully vaccinated individuals. The modified Health Officer Order will go into effect at 12:01am on Friday, February 25.

“I was shopping at the grocery store and I didn’t have a mask on, but some people did,” said Fran Marks, a hairstylist in LA Wednesday. “Even some of the employees did not have masks on.”

The modified order gives establishments, businesses, or venues two options for removing masking requirements for fully vaccinated individuals.

Option 1: Starting this Friday, establishments, businesses, or venues that want to allow fully vaccinated customers and workers to unmask while indoors must:

  1. Verify that 100% of customers (5 and older) and workers prior to, or upon, entry to indoor spaces:
    1. Provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or

Provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 viral test result.  Tests for customers must be taken within two days of entry if a PCR test, or one day if an antigen test.  Employees will be allowed to submit a negative test result every three days.

Those who are not fully vaccinated or do not show proof of vaccination, are required to provide a negative test, and continue wearing a well-fitting mask while indoors (as required by the state), except when actively eating or drinking.

Option 2: Starting this Friday, establishments, businesses, or venues that want to allow their fully vaccinated customers to unmask indoors while all onsite workers remain masked, must:

  1. Verify that 100% of customers (5 and older) prior to, or upon, entry to indoor spaces
    1. Provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or
    2. Provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 viral test result.  Tests for customers must have been taken within two days of entry if a PCR test or one day if an antigen test.
  2. Adhere to the following regarding customers and masking:
    1. Fully vaccinated customers may be unmasked in the indoor setting.
    2. Customers that are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a well-fitting mask while indoors (as required by the state), except when actively eating or drinking.

Meanwhile, the county is reporting another 36 COVD deaths and 1,934 more cases.

