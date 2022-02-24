LA County To Allow Establishments To Make Indoor Masking Optional Beginning Friday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department Of Public Health is modifying the Health Officer Order to allow establishments, businesses, and venues verifying vaccination status to offer optional masking for fully vaccinated individuals. The modified Health Officer Order will go into effect at 12:01am on Friday, February 25.

“I was shopping at the grocery store and I didn’t have a mask on, but some people did,” said Fran Marks, a hairstylist in LA Wednesday. “Even some of the employees did not have masks on.”

The modified order gives establishments, businesses, or venues two options for removing masking requirements for fully vaccinated individuals.