Entertainment Newz with J-Kruz: New Kardashians show on Hulu, Madonna

Madonna may be known for her singing, but the pop icon proved that her guitar chops are just as impressive as her vocal prowess. The singer shared a series of clips to Instagram on Monday, writing in the caption, “I’m A Social Anthropologist…I’m a Film maker! I’m Fundonna!!” Madonna starts the video by taking a ride in a motorized lift up the stairs, exclaiming, “That's one way to get up the stairs,” before giving the camera the middle finger as she says, “Fuck you, motherfuckers.” The clip then cuts to footage of her strumming on her electric guitar and singing, before saying, “I'm not gonna quit my day job. I mean, or maybe I should.” She then concludes the video by adding, “Count her in for talking, count her in for singing. And then count me in for fun.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO