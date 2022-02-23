Alexia Echevarria Pushed Producers To Show More Of Son Frankie On Real Housewives Of Miami

Alexia Echevarria gave all of her family to us this season, even allowing son Frankie Rosello to film for The Real Housewives of Miami . Alexia took special interest in making sure show producers showed her son in the best light possible. Alexia made sure that her youngest son Frankie’s, who suffered severe brain damage from a horrible car accident back in 2011, story was unveiled in the most respectful way.

According to Page Six , RHOM cameras captured a pivotal doctor’s appointment on the 10th anniversary of her son’s accident, a moment producers said actually “wasn’t going to make it” as a part of the show. “But now it is going to make it,” Alexia proudly shared. “I said [to producers], ‘You know what? You know how many people in America you’re going to help?’ This is one of the reasons why I did this show.”

From being married early on in the 80s to a major drug dealer in Miami, to the terrible car accident that her son faced, to even now keeping her family together and in control, realistically, Alexia’s life alone is worthy of its own show. Now, on the return season of RHOM , we get to see her balancing caring for her 23-year-old son Frankie and the challenges with her 29-year-old son Peter Rosello so wonderfully.

The Alexia and Frankie’s Beauty Bar owner shared that in the eight years she was off the show, she privately helped her son’s health really improve. “Doctors would tell [me], if he didn’t have a mom like me, he wouldn’t have made it,” Alexia shared. “I never accepted ‘no.’ I never gave up.” “Don’t feel sorry for me because I don’t feel sorry for myself. That’s why I am the way I am. If I were to feel sorry for myself, God knows I’d be in like a psychiatric ward or on medication. That’s not, like, who I want to be known as.”

This season Alexia – who also starred in Seasons 1 to 3 of The Real Housewives of Miami – is also sharing her experience of meeting her late ex-husband Herman Echevarria’s lover all while facing the many pitfalls of putting together a wedding to her new husband, Todd Nepola . Alexia is beautiful, extravagant, and actually really interesting, which even outside of sharing Frankie’s journey, keeps our full attention. She’s authentically herself with flaws and all, and that alone makes her a top tier housewife in my eyes.

