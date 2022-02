Cho Dang Tofu is a strip mall Korean spot in Torrance, serving everything from sizzling bulgogi platters to soft tofu stew. While meat dishes like their beef ribs and pork belly deserve your attention, vegetarians can also find a bunch of great options here outside of just banchan. The mushroom soon tofu is silky and full of tender king oysters, and the vegetable dumpling tofu stew has a good balance of chewy and crunchy textures. It’s also worth noting that Cho Dang Tofu is 500 feet away from a bowling alley, so you could spend an entire weekend afternoon in this one parking lot.

TORRANCE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO