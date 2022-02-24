ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Asustor warns users of Deadbolt ransomware attacks

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsers of Asustor Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices are being warned of potential Deadbolt ransomware infections after dozens of people took to Reddit and other message boards to complain of attacks. Asustor Marketing Manager Jack Lu told ZDNet that the company is "going to release a recovery firmware for...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

This Android malware hid inside an app downloaded 50,000 times from Google Play Store

A new form of Android banking trojan malware targets customers of 56 different European banks and has been downloaded by over 50,000 users in the space of a few weeks. Detailed by cybersecurity researchers at ThreatFabric who've dubbed it 'Xenomorph' because of links to another trojan called Alien, this malware first appeared this month. The malware is designed to steal usernames and passwords to access bank accounts and other sensitive personal information.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Security warning: Hackers are using this new malware to target firewall appliances

Hackers linked to the Russian military are exploiting security vulnerabilities in firewalls to compromise networks and infect them with malware, allowing them to gain access remotely. An alert by the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA) and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WestfairOnline

IBM: Manufacturing now top target for ransomware attacks

The manufacturing industry was the most sought-after target of ransomware attacks during 2021, according to the annual X-Force Threat Intelligence Index report published by Armonk-headquartered IBM. With nearly one-quarter of all reported ransomware attacks in 2021 aimed at manufacturing operations, the industry displaced financial services and insurance for experiencing more...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
ZDNet

Lose your keys to your Phantom crypto wallet? 1Password has you covered

There are few scenarios more distressing than losing access to your bank account. One of these is losing the keys to your digital wallet. In order to alleviate that fear among crypto users, Toronto-based internet security company 1Password announced today that it is teaming up with crypto wallet Phantom to make it easier and safer for digital wallet holders to access their cryptocurrencies, NFTs and other digital assets.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Hackers are targeting this 'easy target'. Here's how to protect yourself

Construction firms are being offered tailored advice on how to protect themselves from cyber attacks and other online threats in new guidance from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the cybersecurity arm of intelligence agency GCHQ. The new 'cyber security for construction businesses' guide is designed to provide practical advice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Hackers tried to shatter the spine of global supply chains in 2021

Cybercriminals have invested their efforts into breaking supply chains over the past year, with the manufacturing sector now becoming a top target. According to IBM's annual X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, based on security incidents and threat data gathered over 2021, businesses are now being "imprisoned" by the active exploitation of vulnerabilities and the deployment of ransomware.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Deadbolt#Attackers#Security Company#Asustor Network#Asustor Marketing#Zdnet#Myasustor Com#Terminal Ssh#Sftp#Ethernet#The New Zealand Cert#Qnap#Cert Nz
ZDNet

Peloton service returns after widespread outage

Peloton's outages have ended after a morning of complaints from customers who could not access classes or pages on the web. The problem stopped users from accessing their logins, live classes, on-demand classes, and leaderboards. Peloton users also could not activate their services on Peloton bikes or treadmills. Peloton said...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Amazon is trying to sue two fake review services out of existence

Amazon revealed it has filed suit against a pair of services that "orchestrate the posting of incentivized and misleading product reviews, in exchange for money or free products." The duo in question, AppSally and Rebatest, allegedly provide their services for product listings on Amazon.com, as well as on eBay, Walmart,...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Microsoft finds FoxBlade malware on Ukrainian systems, will remove RT from Windows app store

Microsoft says it found a new malware package -- which they called 'FoxBlade' -- hours before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. In a blog post, Microsoft president Brad Smith said it was coordinating its efforts to protect users in Ukraine with the Ukrainian government, the European Union, European nations, the US government, NATO, and the United Nations.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
ZDNet

Frontier is the first national ISP to offer 2 Gbps internet across its entire network

Generally speaking, if you want really fast internet, your best choice has been 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). There have been a handful of places, such as Chattanooga, Tenn., with faster internet. But for the most part, you are out of luck. That's no longer the case. Frontier, a national Internet Service Provider (ISP), is now bringing 2 Gbps broadband to all its fiber customers.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Google increasing account protections for users impacted by Russian invasion of Ukraine

Google detailed a series of measures it's taking to help those impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine deal with associated cyber threats and privacy risks. In a lengthy Twitter thread, Google Europe ran through a list of measures it's taking to automatically safeguard accounts, as well as measures users themselves can take to increase their privacy and security through freely available account features.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Best cheap gaming monitor 2022: Upgrade your setup for less

If you do your research, a cheap gaming monitor can be a great investment and still provide a top-notch gaming experience. Many budget-friendly displays still pack in premium-rate features like high refresh rates, 1440p resolution, and HDR support for better detailing and color. The flip side is that you may have to sacrifice screen size, depending on what you're willing to spend. There are a few big-screen options that are on the more affordable side, but they'll still push towards the upper-end of "budget-friendly." So if you're trying to stick to a stricter budget, you'll have to settle for a smaller screen. A cheap gaming monitor can also be a great way to get your hands on a display for console gaming; if you're willing to play on smaller screens, a gaming monitor can be even cheaper than the most budget-conscious TVs. I've gathered up some of the best cheap gaming monitors from top brands like Samsung, MSI, and Acer. And I've broken down their features to help you find a new screen that fits your budget as well as your gaming needs.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Fortinet: Log4j had nearly 50x activity volume of ProxyLogon

Cybersecurity giant Fortinet found that Log4j had nearly 50 times the activity volume compared to ProxyLogon based on peak 10-day average volume in the second half of 2021. The finding was part of the company's FortiGuard Labs Global Threat Landscape Report released this week. The Fortinet report also spotlighted attacks...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

CISA, FBI warn US orgs of WhisperGate and HermeticWiper malware

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and FBI released new guidance on the WhisperGate and HermeticWiper malware strains in a joint advisory this weekend. The government agencies warned US organizations and companies to look out for WhisperGate and HermeticWiper after they were seen being used against organizations in Ukraine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Cybersecurity burnout is real. And it's going to be a problem for all of us

With the number of data breaches in 2021 soaring past that of 2020, there is even more pressure on security teams to keep businesses secure in 2022. But at a time when strength and resilience have never been more important, burnout, low staff morale and high employee turnover could put businesses on the backfoot when attempting to manage the mounting cybersecurity threat.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Report: Ransomware attacks fall but new threats appear

In some rare good news, ransomware attacks fell 37% in January compared with December 2021, says a report from NCC Group, a computer security firm. It continues a downward trend that began in November. However, 2021 ransomware attacks were up 93% for the year compared with 2020. NCC says that...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy