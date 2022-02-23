Stars Shine 33 Years Apart

Sydney Carter is the basketball coach at Texas A&M University. She made headlines last week when she received unwarranted criticism on an outfit she wore on the court. She was spotted wearing a white turtleneck, pink leather pants, and stilettos at a game, sparking a debate online about what should be considered "professional" or "appropriate" attire for a coach. At first, she was shocked. However, Carter has since fought back, responding to the comments with an unbridled sense of confidence. She also received support from others on the internet, notably from rapper Nicki Minaj. Carter ultimately encouraged others to take pride in their own styles, Good Morning America reports.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO