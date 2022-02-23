ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Stars Shine 33 Years Apart

courier-record.com
 3 days ago

Nottoway Senior Tyler Banks (left) was named James River District Football Defensive Player of the Year...

www.courier-record.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Dispatch

Wayne girls outmuscle Panthers

WAYNE — Wayne got back to its strengths Wednesday night. The Lady Pioneers used a suffocating defense and domination on the glass to post a 54-33 victory over visiting Lincoln County in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinals. Senior Jasmine Tabor scored 19 points, pulled down 11...
WAYNE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Log In#Local News#Cougar#American Football#Highschoolsports#Nottoway
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Upworthy

Texas basketball coach unfazed by backlash on attire: 'There's no norm anymore, make it your own'

Sydney Carter is the basketball coach at Texas A&M University. She made headlines last week when she received unwarranted criticism on an outfit she wore on the court. She was spotted wearing a white turtleneck, pink leather pants, and stilettos at a game, sparking a debate online about what should be considered "professional" or "appropriate" attire for a coach. At first, she was shocked. However, Carter has since fought back, responding to the comments with an unbridled sense of confidence. She also received support from others on the internet, notably from rapper Nicki Minaj. Carter ultimately encouraged others to take pride in their own styles, Good Morning America reports.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Kingsport Times-News

Late push not enough for Lady Patriots

BLUFF CITY — Cocke County fought back a furious Sullivan East rally in the final minutes and escaped with a dramatic 66-64 victory Friday in the quarterfinals of the Region 1-3A girls basketball tournament at the Dyer Dome. Paige Niethammer’s layup with 4.7 seconds remaining in the game proved...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Salina Post

Cloud County women's basketball team scores late comeback victory

CONCORDIA - Getting season-high 24 points from sophomore Rori Cox which included the game-winning shot with 3.7 seconds remaining, the Cloud County Community College women's basketball team would end their regular season in come-from-behind fashion to defeat Colby Community College by a final score of 71-69 inside Arley Bryant Gymnasium on Wednesday.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
Mingo Messenger

Tug Valley boys wrap up regular season

Head Coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s Tug Valley Panthers concluded the 2021-2022 regular season with two games over the last week. The Panthers blew past the Van Bulldogs last Thursday night in Naugatuck by a score of 90-45, but traveled to Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday night and had the reverse happen with an 80-49 loss to the Crusaders, the #1 ranked team in Class A in West Virginia.
NAUGATUCK, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Roundup: Crockett, Volunteer, Cherokee girls fall in region quarterfinals

JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett’s record-breaking girls basketball season crashed to a difficult end Friday night when Morristown West outplayed the Lady Pioneers and claimed a 50-39 road win in Region 1-4A quarterfinal play. The Lady Trojans fashioned an 11-0 spurt over the early part of the fourth period...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
JC Post

JCHS boys bowling team wins the regional tournament

Junction City captured first place in their boys bowling regional tournament Friday. The Blue Jays finished with a total pin count of 3524. Landyn Ziegenhirt of Junction City finished first in the individual competition with a score of 725. Cael Smith finished fourth with a 675 series and Logan Lindsley ninth with a 632 series.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Belgrade News

Belgrade falls to league-leading Hawks on senior night

Prior to Thursday night’s game, Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler spoke to his team in the visitor’s locker room of the Belgrade Special Events Center about winning the week. The Hawks, who are the No. 2 team in Class AA, have already locked up the top seed at...
BELGRADE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy