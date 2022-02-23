ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kennedy Saves The Criminal Justice System

Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, Kennedy sits down with criminal defense lawyer and author of How to Become a Federal...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Anti-gun activists hit a big target

Remington Outdoor Company’s insurers have agreed to pay $73 million to families of some victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. Never before has a gun company agreed to such a payout. Gun control advocates are energized. They see it as an example of how to take down, or at least radically transform, the gun industry through litigation. For them, it represents the first step in a legal crusade they directly compare to the successful suits filed against Big Tobacco in the 1990s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Virginia Republicans risk overreach in rolling back criminal justice reforms

Wes Gobar is the coalitions lead for Evergreen Action and was an aide to former Virginia attorney general Mark R. Herring. We’re halfway through Virginia’s legislative session, and it’s clear that the Virginia GOP has misread Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) razor-thin 64,000 vote margin as a mandate to reinstate the war on drugs and criminalize everyday Virginians. Already, Republican legislators have authored a raft of bills to roll back widely popular, common-sense criminal justice reforms — people-first policies that Virginia Democrats passed in response to two landslide elections and the largest mobilization for racial justice in U.S. history. The Republican Party is well on track to destroying any remaining illusions of Youngkin as a mythical moderate Republican and cementing his reputation as the torchbearer for a far more radical agenda.
VIRGINIA STATE
WLBT

A look at criminal justice reform efforts at the State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clergy for Prison Reform is putting a focus on the idea that the state assigns inmates numbers but they have names. And they want the legislature to remember the needs that still exist for giving them a fair shot at a second chance. “We can’t afford...
POLITICS
CharlotteObserver.com

Justice Department Warns Crypto Criminals: We’re Watching You

Cryptocurrencies are victims of their own success. After reaching unparalleled popularity in 2021 and peaks in price, digital currencies now seem to be at the center of the concerns of regulators. This attention has just taken a big step forward. The Department of Justice formed a special unit to tackle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Northern Virginia program aims to help crime survivors, keep youth out of criminal justice system

A new program in Northern Virginia aims to help survivors of crime, and keep young people out of the criminal justice system. The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Arlington County and the City of Falls Church launched “Heart of Safety.” Under this program, both the person who was harmed and the person who did the harm will be able to participate in a conferencing process overseen by a trained facilitator, and they will work together to come up with a mutually agreed upon restoration plan.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Fox News

The backlash over an excessively woke Democratic Party

The Democrats have lurched too far to the left. The Democrats are alienating middle-of-the-road voters. The Democrats are facing a wipeout in the midterms. The Democrats desperately need a course correction. Are these the latest RNC talking points, spewed out at the opposition?. Actually, it’s what some Democrats are saying...
POLITICS
Fox News

Fox News

718K+
Followers
144K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy