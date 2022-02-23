Kennedy Saves The Criminal Justice System

Wes Gobar is the coalitions lead for Evergreen Action and was an aide to former Virginia attorney general Mark R. Herring. We’re halfway through Virginia’s legislative session, and it’s clear that the Virginia GOP has misread Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) razor-thin 64,000 vote margin as a mandate to reinstate the war on drugs and criminalize everyday Virginians. Already, Republican legislators have authored a raft of bills to roll back widely popular, common-sense criminal justice reforms — people-first policies that Virginia Democrats passed in response to two landslide elections and the largest mobilization for racial justice in U.S. history. The Republican Party is well on track to destroying any remaining illusions of Youngkin as a mythical moderate Republican and cementing his reputation as the torchbearer for a far more radical agenda.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO