Potsdam, NY

Concert at SUNY Potsdam pays tribute to slain student from Patterson

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A concert was held Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam in honor of slain student Elizabeth Howell.

Howell was found unconscious on campus Friday night with multiple gunshot wounds. The Patterson native would've been performing Wednesday with the SUNY Potsdam symphony orchestra, but the concert has been postponed considering the loss of the principal cellist.

A musical remembrance in honor of Howell took place  in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall.

Police are still investigating the connection between Howell and the 31-year-old suspect in her murder, Michael Snow.

Snow has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

The hearing for the 31-year-old was scheduled for Friday in Potsdam Town Court.

The case has now been moved to Saint Lawrence County Court, according to the District Attorney's Office.

No date has been set for a court appearance.

