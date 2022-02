Caleb and Alina's 13-year internet romance came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After Alina kept pushing Caleb for an answer on where he wants the relationship to go after their rendezvous in Turkey, Caleb admitted that he had serious reservations about dating a little person and what that would entail for the rest of his life.

