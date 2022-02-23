This is the best office chair for those with neck and back pain — and it’s $60 off on Amazon

A very weird piece of security camera footage from a residence in New York state shows a puzzling object fly across a room, but when the homeowner says that there was nothing on the floor when she went to investigate the situation. The bewildering video was reportedly captured around three in the morning this past Saturday in the city of Utica at the home of a woman in who opted not to reveal her identity. According to her, the camera had been set up in her office to watch over her new puppy, which was in her bedroom at the time of the incident. Their slumber was shattered when the system alerted to something amiss in the room and when she looked at the footage, the woman was left with more questions than answers.

