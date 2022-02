U.S. indices managed to cut their losses on Tuesday, but the drop was still deep enough to push the S&P 500 into correction territory for the first time since Mar. 2020's COVID-related selloff. The key index fell 1% during the session, resulting in a 10.6% decline since peaking at 4,818 on Jan. 4. While commodity prices remain elevated, the S&P 500 could climb back out of the hole today, with futures contracts tied to the index pointing a 1% gain ahead of the open. Meanwhile, the Dow and Nasdaq climbed 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO