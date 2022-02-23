ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Workforce Spotlight: Brian Golec – Senior IS Support Technician

crh.org
 1 day ago

Last year, the Information Services department received more than 10,000 calls during business hours (923 after-hours calls), and 29,101 tickets for various computer and phone issues and new installation requests. Senior IS Support Technician Brian Golec was one of the team members who handled the requests. Brian works on the End-Point...

www.crh.org

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How Using TextMagic Will Boost Your Business Comms and Marketing Productivity

If you run a small to medium business, then you'll know all too well that your customers drive your success. By extension, then, you'll also understand the importance of communication with your loyal customer base, whether you have a new product about to launch, or you have a discount you want your faithful following to know about.
TECHNOLOGY
KXII.com

Texoma Spotlight: Support Our Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Guild Mortgage and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Guild Mortgage, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/MichelleCastle.
REAL ESTATE
FingerLakes1.com

Increase Your Chances of a Career in Customer Service

Whatever type of career you are interested in, it is important to take steps to boost your chances of success. There is a lot of stiff competition in all industries these days, and when positions arise there are many applicants for each one. There is a huge amount of competition in the customer service field these days, and for those who hope to forge a career in customer service, it is important to be prepared.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
beckershospitalreview.com

CIO roles continue to expand as technology demands increase

Chief information officers are taking on multiple roles, and in turn executive titles, to meet the increased demand companies are seeing for technology and digital tools, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 10. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic, as digital tools and technology became a way for...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crh#Business Hours#Computers#Information Services#The End Point#Service Award#Crhp
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Black Owned Ed Tech Company to Invest $10 Million into Title I Schools

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Success Training Institute is empowering Title One schools throughout the United States with a very unique approach. The company is awarding soft skills training scholarships to high school students in an effort to address systemic emotional deficiencies and raise awareness for the importance of gaining these critical skills at an early age. The video-based certification courses are designed to boost social, emotional and workplace competencies; giving students a better chance at success beyond high school.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Capsa Healthcare Announces the Acquisition of Humanscale Healthcare

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2022-- Capsa Healthcare, a leading innovator in healthcare delivery solutions for hospitals, long-term care, and retail pharmacy providers, announced the acquisition of Humanscale Healthcare, a designer and manufacturer of flexible technology solutions and computing workstations based in New York, NY. This press release features multimedia. View...
BUSINESS
Navy Times

Support veteran transition to the workforce during record labor shortage

As our nation struggles with record labor shortages, education officials should be looking for ways to help and not hinder veteran transition from military service to the workforce. Our nation’s veterans, who patriotically served, have the well-deserved reputation for being smart, responsible and hard-working employees when they move to the...
MILITARY
rolling out

Sherman Kizart discloses how setting goals helped him become a CEO

Sherman K. Kizart is the founder and managing director of Kizart Media Partners Inc. Kizart has acquired expert knowledge from over 20 years of experience as a marketing specialist. He is also one of the leading advocates and authorities in the U.S. on urban radio and multicultural media strategies and tactics.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Inc.com

What Follows the Great Resignation? New Job Anxiety.

Settling into a new role during a pandemic can be tough. But there are ways to smooth the onboarding process. There's nothing like the rush of that call or email that extends you a new job offer. But job anxiety can flare up within the first few months as people learn to adjust to their new workload--throw a pandemic into the mix and those feelings only become heightened.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
FOX2Now

Seniors Helping Seniors support the elderly during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – The last couple of years have been challenging for all of us during the pandemic and for some seniors, it can be even more challenging. That’s where businesses like Seniors Helping Seniors come in. Today is National Caregivers Day. It’s a day that honors those who provide personal care, and physical and emotional support to those who need it most. Sherri Jeurgenson is the St. Louis owner of Seniors Helping Seniors. She explained what they do and how they help area seniors. Click here to learn more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Benzinga

Flora Growth Taps Jessie Casner As Chief Marketing Officer

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) appointed Jessie Casner as chief marketing officer. Casner joins the company from the recently acquired Vessel brand, where she was vice president of sales and marketing. Casner’s experience in brand marketing will support the rapid growth of Flora’s core CPG brands, including Vessel, Tonino Lamborghini, Mind Naturals, Stardog, among others.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Relex Raises $566M, Saks Off 5th Taps Skypad, Joor Supports CFDA

Click here to read the full article. Global Blue, best known for its tax-free global shopping app, has acquired a minority share in retail logistics technology company, Toshi. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal'Commerce-as-a-Service' Platform Goes Public in $646 Million SPACRetail Tech: New Oracle Logistics Apps, Chico's Teams With Fabric, Vince Taps NewStoreRetail Tech: Pacsun Optimizes Store Fulfillment, Vera Bradley Taps AI Assortment PlanningBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Inc.com

3 Strategies to Empower Your Hybrid Workforce in 2022

The Covid-19 pandemic has dramatically transformed the concept of work and along with it, the power dynamics between employer and employee. Work is now asynchronous, team members can be spread around the globe and new technologies are constantly emerging to change the nature of how we do our jobs. It's also evident that this isn't a temporary shift. It has become a new normal. After all, a Microsoft survey found that over half of employees in the U.K would consider quitting if there was no hybrid option.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
freightwaves.com

The Trucker Tools story with CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Trucker Tools CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli. Join us as we go on a career journey with Gollapalli and learn how he and his team are helping over 3,300 trucking companies crush DOT compliance daily. Trucker Tools has built a leading site that provides load visibility, predictive freight matching, and trip planning solutions for the transportation industry.
INDUSTRY
VISTA.Today

Career Corner: 3 Questions to Ask Before Joining a Company That’s Growing Fast

If you have just gotten a job offer from a company that is rapidly expanding, your first response is likely excitement. But don’t lose sight of what the company’s growth will mean in terms of their expectations for you. As stated in an article for The Muse, you need to prepare for a different kind of work environment than one in which the company is stable in where it is.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy