Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. The burial and oxidation of organic carbon (OC) partially regulates global atmospheric CO2 and therefore climate on both modern and geologic timescales. In order to understand fluxes in the carbon cycle, it is imperative to understand the chemical composition of OC, and in turn the fate of different OC sources and sinks. Bulk radiocarbon (14C) techniques are often used to understand environmental OC, but this method only reflects the average 14C age of all contributing C sources in a sample, providing no information on the composition of the OC and obscuring natural heterogeneity in OC ages.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO