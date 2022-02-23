Kenyan Journalists Flag High Rates of Newsroom Harassment

A veteran journalist in India’s southern Tamil Nadu state allegedly died by suicide on Sunday evening in his newsroom, shocking the country’s journalistic fraternity.T Kumar, a 56-year-old photojournalist with news agency United News of India (UNI), was found in his office by his colleagues on Monday. He was the chief of UNI’s Tamil Nadu bureau.Kumar’s death has raised concerns about the non-payment of dues and the broader financial constraints that journalists face, as staffers at UNI have alleged the organisation has not paid them salaries for the past 60 months.The employees, in a statement, said Kumar had been facing...
