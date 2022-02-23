5 Things People From Midland Odessa Say Wrong, But Don’t Care

Not to quote the Beauty And The Beast theme song--but it's a Tale As Old As Time: It's a given that whenever you are at a dine-in establishment, you are seated and waited on-that you tip your server(s) for what they do for you. No debate there. You just do it because YOU SHOULD. The amount of the tip is always reflective of the service you receive and is a percentage of your bill. I'm usually a 20% tipper unless something is really off or bad that's service-related (we get ignored for a large period of time, something we asked for was never brought to the table, order was turned in wrong, etc). I don't penalize the server if the food isn't good or isn't cooked correctly. First of all, that's not fair because they had nothing to do with that (unless you order something specific like a steak well-done and it comes back medium rare--then they didn't provide clear instructions to the kitchen when they turned the order in). Second-sometimes liberties are taken with an order in the kitchen due to lack of supplies (we're out of baked potatoes so we substituted french fries). Lots of variables-but it's all based on your experience.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO