Henderson Collegiate eliminates Vance Charter, 74-41

HENDERSON — Vance Charter’s zone defense presented a challenge for Henderson Collegiate, particularly in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s NCHSAA first round men’s basketball 1A playoff game at Aycock Rec Center. But as the first half went on, the Pride began to pour it on, on both sides of the floor, en route to a 74-41 win.

It was the third victory of the season for fourth-seeded Henderson Collegiate (18-12) over crosstown conference rival Vance Charter (9-14), the 29th seed.

This one put the Pride, winners of their last nine, into the second round, where they’ll host No. 13 West Columbus (15-9) on Thursday. The tipoff time hadn’t been determined as of press time.

“We knew they were going to run a really active zone, so patience on offense was important,” said Henderson Collegiate coach George Marshall. “I thought we did a good job of that after the first four or five minutes. As a result of that, we were able to knock down some open shots.”

The Pride shot 4 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half and, after being held to five points in the first four minutes of the game, ended the first period on an 18-2 run highlighted by a T.J. Ragland jam, assisted in transition by Dillion Baskerville.

Ragland, who netted a game-high 24 points, added a pair of layups in the final 17 seconds of the opening frame. He was joined in the double-figure scoring margin by teammates Jarrod Small with 16 and Jaedon Whitaker’s 10, to go along with his strong performance on the glass.

Curt Lassiter, the lone senior in the starting five for Vance Charter, led his side with 12 points. His off-balance jumper with 5 minutes, 15 seconds to go in the second quarter pulled the Knights within nine points and a few minutes later, Christian Bean converted a three-point play at the foul line to narrow the margin to 29-21 following his drive to the bucket for a lay-in.

Then Small made one of the plays of the game for Henderson Collegiate, snagging a steal before running down the floor, approaching the rim from the left side and switching the ball from his left to right hand in midair, then rolling the ball towards the backboard with his fingertips as he was fouled. The free throw that followed made it 32-21 before Ellis Williams’ 3 just before the buzzer gave the Pride a 36-21 halftime advantage.

“That’s such a good team,” Vance Charter coach Taron Downey said. “They hurt you from so many different areas. They’ve got an inside presence. They’ve got guys that can hit jump shots. But I thought our best chance was trying to make them shoot contested jump shots. And they hit a few of them and it made it difficult for us, especially trying to play catch-up, getting down by about 10 points. It’s just hard to play catch-up with a team like that. They have so many different weapons.”

Good news for Downey: He’ll have a number of players coming back next season despite losing Lassiter and senior classmates Wes Bobbitt, Lucas Bohannon, Brennan Moore, and Kurt Testerman.

Even better news: The Knights made their first state playoff appearance in school history.

“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back and our core is going to be coming back, so that’s a plus for us,” Downey said. “But the guys that are leaving, they helped make history actually. We’ve never been to the state playoffs in school history and they did it this year so I’m super proud of those guys, especially that senior class. They worked hard. They worked their butts off to get us to where they are.”

The season goes on for Henderson Collegiate, which will try to add to its program’s short but storied history. The next challenge will be stopping West Columbus guard Unique Kelly, a sophomore who averages 19.4 points per game.

On Tuesday, the Pride rebounded well, created points off turnovers and shared the ball better than they did in their league tourney title win last week over Voyager Academy.

“I told them if you cut out half of your bad shots,” Marshall said, “and you cut out your missed layups and you cut out your turnovers or cut those about in half, you’ll score 15 to 20 more every game. And that’s the difference between a state champion and not a state champion.”

HENDERSON COLLEGIATE 74, VANCE CHARTER 41VANCE CHARTER SCORING: Christian Bean 8, Travis Harris 2, Curt Lassiter 12, Seth Thompson 2, Brayden Earnhardt 7, Brennan Moore 5, Jeremy Ivey 2, Abraham Satterwhite 3

HENDERSON COLLEGIATE SCORING: Ellis Williams 7, T.J. Ragland 24, Jaedon Whitaker 10, Jarrod Small 16, Markel Lloyd 2, Dillion Baskerville 1, Presley Hunter 5, Na’Tion Sutton 4, Josh Whitaker 3, Robert Cheek 2