ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

MYR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

the-journal.com
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Colo. (AP) _ MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.7 million. On a...

www.the-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
Benzinga

MYR Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MYR Group beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $38.08 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Lordstown Motors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (-426.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M. Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myr#Ap#Myr Group Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $20.87 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares rose 0.1% to $214.71 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Olympic Steel Q4 Earnings

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Olympic Steel beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.07. Revenue was up $293.04 million from the same...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

TechnipFMC: Q4 Earnings Insights

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TechnipFMC missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $1.90 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Calumet Specialty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Calumet Specialty missed estimated earnings by 176.92%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $311.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Eldorado Gold: Q4 Earnings Insights

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eldorado Gold beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.13. Revenue was up $33.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q4 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Huron Consulting Group beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.78. Revenue was up $49.95 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Graham Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graham Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.89%, reporting an EPS of $8.55 versus an estimate of $8.23. Revenue was up $75.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Biohaven Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.73%, reporting an EPS of $-2.32 versus an estimate of $-2.04. Revenue was up $154.90 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ranpak Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Holdings reported an EPS of $-0.03. Revenue was up $17.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Qurate Retail: Q4 Earnings Insights

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Qurate Retail missed estimated earnings by 32.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $393.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Freshpet's Earnings

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Freshpet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Freshpet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Shenandoah Earnings Preview

Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Shenandoah will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Shenandoah bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Teleflex (TFX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Margins Up

Teleflex Incorporated’s TFX adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.60 for the fourth quarter of 2021 rose 10.8% year over year. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. GAAP EPS of $2.69 in the fourth quarter showed a huge improvement from the year-ago...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy