(Des Moines) The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released brackets for all five classes for the upcoming State Basketball Tournament. KSOM Sports will have play-by-play coverage of Exira-EHK’s Class 1A quarterfinal matchup against MMCRU. The Spartans are the #5 seed in the tourney. The game will take place on Wednesday, March 2nd at 3:15 p.m.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO