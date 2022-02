Lenders that borrow in the short-term market and lend at long-term maturities see their net-interest margins collapse with the yield curve. While the S&P 500 is just now officially in a correction, some stock market segments have been in one for months. Most notably, those sectors with high-interest rate exposure, such as lenders. As short-term rates have skyrocketed and the yield curve has flattened, many have seen their book values decline dramatically, and their cash-flows tighten.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO