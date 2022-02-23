ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Campari’s Sales Hit $2.5 Billion On 26% Growth In 2021

shankennewsdaily.com
 4 days ago

Campari Group saw sales increase a robust 26% to €2.2 billion ($2.5b) in its fiscal year through December, while adjusted EBIT jumped 42% to €435 million ($494m). The Italy-based drinks group noted that sales growth continued to register at a rapid 21% clip in the fourth quarter despite the challenges raised...

www.shankennewsdaily.com

nddist.com

WESCO's Organic Sales & Profit Growth Accelerated in Q4

Pittsburgh-based electrical and industrial supplies distributor WESCO International reported its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Feb. 15, showing record sales and profits for the company that doubled in size with its landmark $4.5 billion acquisition of Anixter International during 2020. WESCO was No. 7 on Industrial Distribution's...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Roblox Growth Hits A Wall

Company misses key bookings estimate for Q4. After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter results from online entertainment platform Roblox (RBLX). The company was a big beneficiary of the pandemic, and is looking to continue growth as investors place their bets on the metaverse. Unfortunately for investors, the company is hitting a growth wall that I previously detailed was coming, and the negative news is helping to continue the recent fall we've seen in shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Wyoming News

How home sale growth compares in America’s 4 regions

The state of the housing market was anything but normal throughout the pandemic, thanks to a massive shift in buyer demographics, home prices, and inventory that occurred in markets across the U.S. As competition to buy homes skyrocketed, housing inventory dropped while prices soared. Thanks to the uncertainty of the pandemic and an overheated seller’s market, traditional home shopping and buying behaviors were upended. Take, for example, the buying trends that occurred among millennial homebuyers. Millennials have long lagged behind Gen Xers and baby boomers...
REAL ESTATE
Metro International

Russia’s Yandex eyes $6.5 billion revenue in 2022, sharp e-commerce growth

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian internet giant Yandex on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in adjusted annual net profit, but said total revenue could surge this year to around $6.5 billion, driven in part by high turnover growth in e-commerce. Yandex’s core advertising business, which accounted for 47% of total revenue in...
MARKETS
Forbes

Natera’s Stellar Sales Growth Trend Makes It A Wise Bet

We believe that Natera Inc. currently is a better bet compared to PVH Corp. Natera stock trades at 11x trailing revenues, more than that of PVH Corp, whose P/S multiple stands at 0.8x. Does this gap in the companies’ valuations make sense? We believe it does and we only expect this gap to widen. While both companies have performed well since the pandemic, Natera has seen much stronger revenue growth over the past few years compared to PVH. Natera, a clinic genetic testing company, has seen its sales rise from $212.5 million in FY ’16 to $565 million on an LTM basis, a more than 2x rise. On a comparable basis, PVH, a premium clothing brand manufacturer, saw its sales rise from $8.2 billion in FY ’16 to around $9.9 billion in FY ’19, before dropping to $7.1 billion in 2020 due to the pandemic. Sales have since recovered and currently stand at $8.8 billion on an LTM basis. However, PVH’s operating margins stand at 11.3%, much higher than Natera’s -68.3%. For details about Natera’s revenues and comparison to peers, see Natera Revenue Comparison.
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

Coinbase Surpasses Expectations With $2.5 Billion USD in Revenue for Q4 2021

Despite a slower cryptocurrency market over recent months, Coinbase has managed to outperform expectations over the fourth quarter of 2021. As its earnings report to shareholders indicates, the crypto platform surpassed expectations significantly, bringing in $2.5 billion USD in revenue over the last quarter compared to the $1.94 billion USD predicted. Earnings per share went from the expected $1.85 USD to $3.32 USD, with net income doubling to $840 million USD. Just a year earlier, net income was at $177 million USD. Monthly transaction users also increased from 7.4 million in the third quarter to 11.4 million in Q4.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Moderna's COVID-19 shot generated $6.9 billion in sales in the fourth quarter

Moderna Inc. beat earnings and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021 after announcing Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine brought in nearly $7 billion in product sales during the final three months of the year. Moderna had a profit of $4.8 billion, or $11.29 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, after reporting a loss of $272 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The FactSet consensus was $9.96. Moderna reported $7.2 billion in total revenue for the final quarter of 2021, up from $571 million in the same quarter of 2020, which is when the company's COVID-19 vaccine first received authorization in the U.S. The FactSet consensus was $6.8 billion. Moderna said 297 million doses of its vaccine generated $6.9 billion in product sales for the quarter. (The rest of the revenue came from grant and collaboration revenue.) Moderna's stock is down 6.2% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 8.8.%.
INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Wolverine Delivers Revenue Growth of Nearly 25% in Q4 as Merrell, Saucony Hit 2021 Sales Records

Click here to read the full article. Wolverine Worldwide reported strong fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results as the footwear conglomerate faced supply chain challenges head on. The company – which owns Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Keds and more – saw revenues of $635.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 24.7% versus the prior year. As for its full fiscal 2021 numbers, the company reported revenue at $2.4 billion, up 34.8% versus the prior year. “We are pleased that the company managed through a challenging supply chain to deliver nearly 25% revenue growth in the fourth quarter,” said Brendan Hoffman, Wolverine...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Prices tumble as higher Russian supply expected

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices plummeted on Friday amid profit taking after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expectations west-bound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline could resume. The drop in prices also came following a lack of sanctions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

