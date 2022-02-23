Campari’s Sales Hit $2.5 Billion On 26% Growth In 2021

We believe that Natera Inc. currently is a better bet compared to PVH Corp. Natera stock trades at 11x trailing revenues, more than that of PVH Corp, whose P/S multiple stands at 0.8x. Does this gap in the companies’ valuations make sense? We believe it does and we only expect this gap to widen. While both companies have performed well since the pandemic, Natera has seen much stronger revenue growth over the past few years compared to PVH. Natera, a clinic genetic testing company, has seen its sales rise from $212.5 million in FY ’16 to $565 million on an LTM basis, a more than 2x rise. On a comparable basis, PVH, a premium clothing brand manufacturer, saw its sales rise from $8.2 billion in FY ’16 to around $9.9 billion in FY ’19, before dropping to $7.1 billion in 2020 due to the pandemic. Sales have since recovered and currently stand at $8.8 billion on an LTM basis. However, PVH’s operating margins stand at 11.3%, much higher than Natera’s -68.3%. For details about Natera’s revenues and comparison to peers, see Natera Revenue Comparison.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO