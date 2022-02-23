ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly to Be Playable Character, Oversee ‘WWE 2K22′ Soundtrack

By Chad Childers
 1 day ago
In recent months, we've seen Machine Gun Kelly turn up at NFL, NHL and NBA events. Now he's dipping into the wrestling world as well, signing on to executive produce the soundtrack for the WWE 2K22 video game. Kelly, seen below in a trailer with Undertaker promoting his association...

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

