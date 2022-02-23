Baubles and Boots back with a bang

It may feel like we’re at the tail end of the winter season, but according to the groundhog we still have a few more cold months ahead. So, as much as we might want to start wearing the best shoes from the SS22 runways, for now at least, we’re still reaching for our boots. A good flat boot, along with a practical coat and cheerful accessories, is a winter essential in our books. It’s a workhorse that can comfortably get you from A to B, while still looking pulled together. And when the weather does warm up, it’s a perfect transitional shoe to pair with spring skirts and dresses. Whether you're a fan of the ankle boot, mid-calf, or the over-the-knee we’ve got you covered in style. Do yourself—and your feet—a favor and check them out!

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO