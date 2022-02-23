Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Arizona Snowbowl - Wed 5:41a 12 new powder machine groomed 55 - 55 base 43 of 48 trails, 90% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park - Wed 6:25a machine groomed 45 - 45 base 48 of 65 trails 74% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p;...

The Independent

Hero mother watches avalanche sweep away son, then skis down to dig him out

When a mother and son, both seasoned skiers, hit the Colorado slopes on Valentine’s Day weekend, they had everything they needed: experience, avalanche equipment, weather information.But an issue with ski gear sent them into an avalanche zone; the son went to retrieve a piece of rappel equipment they’d left the previous day on Dave’s Way, to the west side of Loveland Pass. And as his mother waited from a safe ridge above, an avalanche started and the young adult got swept away, carried hundreds of feet down the mountain as she looked on in horror.“If I’d been watching that,...
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

California’s Original Ski Resort Is One of the Sierras’ Best Kept Secrets

When it comes to classic California ski trips, Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Mountain are the big two — but nestled among towering red fir and lodgepole pines above the Yosemite Valley floor, Badger Pass has been a local “in the know” spot for generations. Opened in 1935, it’s one of the oldest ski resorts in the U.S. — and one of only three ski areas serviced by a lift system in a National Park (Hurricane Ridge in Olympic, Washington, and Boston Mills/Brandywine in Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley, being the other two).
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
Alaska State
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 50% on Patagonia and North Face Jackets at This Backcountry Sale

February's freezing temperatures may make you want to cozy up indoors with all the candles and chunky blankets, but it also presents a great opportunity to head out for new outdoor adventures. Being outfitted with the right gear to keep you warm is a must and if you're planning on hitting the slopes, packing up for hikes, or just suiting up to go out for dinner, right now you can save up to 50% on top outerwear from The North Face and Patagonia at Backcountry's Season Send-Off sale.
SHOPPING
backpacker.com

The Best Hikes in Acadia National Park

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. Want to start your day early? You can’t start it much earlier than in Acadia National Park, America’s easternmost national park and among the first to see the sunrise every day. And you’ll need those extra hours to explore. Gravel beaches, picturesque cliffs, fall colors that look like they were painted on by some woods-roaming artist: it’s a landscape that calls to hikers, photographers and anyone else who has ever wanted to wander outside. There are a lot of routes and even islands to choose from at Acadia. We’ve rounded up ten of the best to help you use your days wisely.
TRAVEL
1240 KLYQ

Despite the Cold, Montana Wildlife Still Active in Bitterroot

The rough-legged hawk obviously likes cold weather. In the winter, you can see the bird in open country around the Bitterroot Valley. Then it migrates - north. That's right. The birds head up to the tundra on the north edge of Canada to raise families. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal has seen the hawk on power poles in the valley floor. It hovers while looking for voles, mice, and shrews, then swoops in on its prey.
MONTANA STATE
Forbes Advisor

Best Ski and Snowboard Travel Bags For 2022

Forbes Wheels independently tests and reviews cars and automotive accessories. We may earn an affiliate commission from links on our site. The analysis and opinions are our own. For skiers and snowboarders, planning a trip is almost as fun as being on the slopes. But getting there with all your...
TRAVEL
WBEC AM

Yes! Fresh Powder in the Berkshires…Let’s Do Some Runs…

With Mother Nature gracing us with fresh powder what better outdoor activity is there this weekend than hitting the slopes for some runs on groomed packed powder. No need to leave the Berkshires so grab the skies or the board and head out to a local slope in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, or another Berkshire ski area.
PITTSFIELD, MA
backpacker.com

How to Take Your Dog Backcountry Skiing

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. As anyone with a pup will tell you: A day in the mountains is better when the dog comes along. But it’s important to understand how to safely chaperone and care for your canine friend in an alpine environment, especially when touring in backcountry snow, where hazards like avalanches, winter weather, and sharp gear abound.
PETS
Outdoor Life

Best Snowshoes of 2022

Snowshoes have long helped travelers move through the deep powder, but modern snowshoers have a variety of needs and uses. You won’t see too many people on the trails with 6-foot-long wooden-framed, sinew-decked snowshoes, but designs like that have influenced modern snowshoe technology. Rather than necessity, the best snowshoes...

