Few families have influenced Maryland politics more than the Mitchells, whose leadership and influence goes back generations. You know him as WBAL NewsRadio host C4, the C4 standing for Clarence Mitchell IV. And, you've probably heard of the Mitchell Courthouse in downtown Baltimore, which was named for C4's grandfather. It was the first courthouse in America named after an African American -- but you may not know why.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO