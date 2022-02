LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — International tensions, in part, are causing pain at the pump as gas prices were at a record high on Sunday. AAA reports that the statewide average price of regular, unleaded was $4.73 per gallon in Los Angeles County. Other counties were experiencing similar highs including Orange County at $4.76 per gallon; Inland Empire at $4.71 per gallon; and Ventura County at $4.78 per gallon. Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for AAA, says there are several reasons why gas prices are spiking. “The first is the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine which is putting upward pressure on the...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO