ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

UPDATE: Attempted Kidnapping in Grove City Walmart Solved

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROVE CITY – On February 17, 2022 at approximately 4:05PM, Grove City Division of Police officers were called to Walmart (1693 Stringtown Rd.) on what ultimately turned out to be a...

www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grove City, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Grove City, OH
The Associated Press

Euro nations reject FIFA ruling Russia can play on as RFU

LONDON (AP) — FIFA drew a swift backlash from European nations for not immediately expelling Russia from World Cup qualifying on Sunday and only ordering the country to play at neutral venues under the name of its federation — the Football Union of Russia (RFU). Protesting against FIFA’s...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Grove City Walmart#Columbus Police
NBC News

CDC eases mask guidelines for schools and other indoor places. Here's how to stay safe.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, most Americans can take off their masks. Based on new metrics that take into account Covid hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid cases, more than 70 percent of the country lives in an area where indoor masks are no longer recommended. For schools located in these parts of the U.S., this represents a seismic shift. Up until now, the agency had recommended universal indoor mask use in K-12 schools to reduce Covid transmission.
EDUCATION
Fox News

Japan to join US, European allies in blocking key Russian banks from SWIFT

Japan has decided to join the United States and European allies in removing selected Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial messaging system, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday. Japan will also freeze assets of President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials, while sending $100 million in emergency...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy