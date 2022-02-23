Sponsored: Georgian Colonial With Skyline Views – 137 Upper Mountain Avenue

The Upper West Side’s top-selling new development, 200 Amsterdam, has shared with YIMBY that a new penthouse designed by Studio Mellone will be unveiled in the coming months. As a part of the building’s Penthouse Collection, the residence sits amongst the top floors of the 52-story, 668-foot-tall, 112-unit, and 300,000-square foot condominium tower, which is located on the corner of 69th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. The Art Deco-inspired tower was designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, and developed by SJP Properties and Mitsui Fudosan America, with interior spaces by CetraRuddy. Closings are underway, and prices for available one- to five-bedroom residences starts at $3.1 million. The Penthouse Collection includes full-floor and duplex residences beginning at $17.9 million.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO