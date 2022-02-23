Sponsored: Georgian Colonial With Skyline Views – 137 Upper Mountain Avenue
This turn century Georgian Colonial rests on nearly an acre of lush property with year round skyline views. The home is replete with beautiful period details and filled with modern amenities. Period details include crafted mill work, picture frame moldings, wainscoting, built-ins, &...
It’s the kind of jumbo pre-war classic co-op that has launched nearly a century of Manhattan fantasies–on the Upper West Side, no less. Asking $3,895,000, the 15th-floor apartment at 90 Riverside Drive, on the market for the first time in 50 years, has the pre-war size and city and river views that look just as enviable in the 21st century.
Nearly 100 new middle-income units are up for grabs at a new residential tower in Queens. Located at 160-05 Archer Ave in Jamaica, One Archer provides its residents with easy access to Manhattan and a wide variety of amenities, including a rooftop with impressive views. New Yorkers earning 130 percent of the area median income, or between $54,858 annually for a single person or $167,570 annually for a family of five, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,550/month studios to $2,345/month two-bedrooms.
The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) is now reviewing proposals to update a ground-floor retail space at 541 Columbus Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The existing five-story mixed-use building, alternatively referred to as 61 West 86th Street, sits within the boundaries of the Upper West Side Historic District and requires a Certificate of Appropriateness from the LPC before any construction can begin.
The Upper West Side’s top-selling new development, 200 Amsterdam, has shared with YIMBY that a new penthouse designed by Studio Mellone will be unveiled in the coming months. As a part of the building’s Penthouse Collection, the residence sits amongst the top floors of the 52-story, 668-foot-tall, 112-unit, and 300,000-square foot condominium tower, which is located on the corner of 69th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. The Art Deco-inspired tower was designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, and developed by SJP Properties and Mitsui Fudosan America, with interior spaces by CetraRuddy. Closings are underway, and prices for available one- to five-bedroom residences starts at $3.1 million. The Penthouse Collection includes full-floor and duplex residences beginning at $17.9 million.
