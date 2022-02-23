ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, MA

Massachusetts man arrested on animal cruelty charges after several dead animals found

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Massachusetts man has been arrested on some disturbing animal cruelty charges. According to Spencer Police, on Tuesday morning, 56-year-old Edward W....

Never Trump Independant
5d ago

Obviously there are some mental health issues going on. Although he shouldn’t have animals , this person looks like he needs help as well. I hope the court is kind and gets him help!

